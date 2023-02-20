Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $65.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE W opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $143.40.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

