Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.66.

NYSE W traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 3,973,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,115.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

