Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $114.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. 2,729,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

