Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $510.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.70.

Deere & Company Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of DE opened at $433.31 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

