Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $860.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $860.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.74. 492,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $734.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

