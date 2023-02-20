Wells Fargo & Company Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $207.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.22.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,214 shares of company stock worth $6,222,880. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

