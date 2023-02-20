Wells Fargo & Company Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GXO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 793,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
