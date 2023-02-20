Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,463,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,816,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.