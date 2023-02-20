Wells Fargo & Company Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $34.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.81.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 818,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.64. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

