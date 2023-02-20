Wells Fargo & Company Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. Devon Energy has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

