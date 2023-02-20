Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

