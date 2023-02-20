West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

NYSE WST traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $313.72. 1,040,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,224. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

