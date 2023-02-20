Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

