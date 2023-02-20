Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $120.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.49. 1,297,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.