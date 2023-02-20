WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up 3.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of WestRock worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 45,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in WestRock by 154.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 641,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 246,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.55. 2,427,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,740. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

