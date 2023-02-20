WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $73.31 million and $704,050.83 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00387438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,406,970 coins and its circulating supply is 763,939,203 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

