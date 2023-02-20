WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.9 %

WYY stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

