Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 233,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,565 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $143.94.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

