Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,891. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

