Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

