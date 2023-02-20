Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.59. 1,797,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,951. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $205.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.