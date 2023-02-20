Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,226,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $27.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

