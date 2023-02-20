XDC Network (XDC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $377.73 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. XDC Network has a total market cap of $377.73 million and $2.49 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,484,226 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

