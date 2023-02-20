Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$12.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.