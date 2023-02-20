Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Hits $0.41

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $35,814.79 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars.

