Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $36.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.50 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ZG traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $44.96. 872,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,415 shares of company stock worth $2,682,783. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

