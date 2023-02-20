Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $38.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

