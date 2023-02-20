Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

ZG traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 872,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

