Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

