0xBitcoin Trading Up 10.8% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $118,447.86 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

