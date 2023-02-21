1,095 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,988 shares of company stock worth $7,443,101 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Shares of SNA opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

