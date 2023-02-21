179,086 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 74.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 170,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,235. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

