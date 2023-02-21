2,438 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 605,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,417. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

