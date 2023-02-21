302,822 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $93,936,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 1.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $351.75 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $448.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.