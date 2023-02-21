31,000 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Bought by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Diker Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quipt Home Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.