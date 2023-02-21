42,000 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 6.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 280,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,376. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

