483,026 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 483,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,705,000. Ross Stores makes up about 6.8% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.89.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.21. 591,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,154. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

