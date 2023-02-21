565,426 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 565,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 3.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,394. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

