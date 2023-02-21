64,136 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.35. 13,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

