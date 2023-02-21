7,500 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADC traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 148,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.