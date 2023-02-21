ABBC Coin (ABBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.04 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $85.04 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,286,879 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

