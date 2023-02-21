AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,500,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,791,000 after acquiring an additional 181,182 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,904. The company has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

