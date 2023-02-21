ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $3,728.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009676 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,289.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

