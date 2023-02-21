ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0001 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $3,590.54 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00214089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009676 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,289.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

