Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Achieves $94.81 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $94.81 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00214089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15377979 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $9,977,899.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.