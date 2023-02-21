Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. SEB Equities downgraded Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

