Adya (CVE:ADYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adya Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Adya Company Profile

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

