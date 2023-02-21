Adya (CVE:ADYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Adya Trading Down 7.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.08.
Adya Company Profile
Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.
Featured Stories
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Adya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.