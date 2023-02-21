Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4,604.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,579 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.