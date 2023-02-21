Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.90.

AEM traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.45. 841,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,691. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.96.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,883,814.40. In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

