Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $274,060.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Airbnb Trading Down 2.1 %
ABNB stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. 6,591,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
